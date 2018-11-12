Woman In Hospital After Armed Robbery

POLICE are investigating six armed robberies that occurred on New Providence between Friday and Saturday, including one incident that left a woman in hospital with a gunshot wound.

Most of these incidents happened on Saturday. Police said shortly before 7pm, a woman pulled up to a residence on Prince Charles Drive when she was approached by a man who robbed her of her handbag, which contained cash and other items, before getting into a white Honda CRV and speeding off.

Then some time after 7pm, police said another woman was leaving a business on Bahama Avenue when she was approached by a gunman who shot her before robbing her of her handbag and running away. The woman was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

About three hours later, police said another woman victim had pulled up to a residence on Spikenard Road off Carmichael Road, when she was approached by a man, who came from a black coloured Jeep. The man pointed a firearm at her and robbed her of a blue 2012 Honda Civic and sped off behind the black Jeep.

A fourth robbery occurred after 11pm on Saturday when a woman was leaving a gaming establishment on Market and Peter Streets. She was approached by two armed men, who robbed her of her handbag containing cash and other items, before escaping.

Minutes later, a man was in Dannottage Estates when he was approached by two armed men who robbed him of a red and black Keyway scooter, licence plate #1337, before escaping.

And on Friday, a man was robbed by three men, one who was armed with a sharp object, after 9pm. The victim had just arrived at a home on Court Street off Beatrice Avenue, when he was approached by the thieves who robbed him of a red 2015 Yamaha scooter, licence plate #1138. Two of the men drove away in a blue Nissan Note, while the third man sped off on the scooter.

Investigations are continuing into all of these incidents.