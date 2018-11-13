Union Fear Over Btc Downsizing

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

BTC unions yesterday protested further downsizing at the telecommunications company, namely the outsourcing of its call centre.

Employees called for government intervention to defend Bahamian workers during a joint press conference held by the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union and the Bahamas Communications and Public Managers Union outside BTC headquarters.

About two dozen BTC employees staged a lunchtime protest against the move. They claim they were notified of the outsourcing by BTC executives a few weeks ago.

A joint statement released by the unions noted an insecure work environment that has persisted over the last seven years, adding it appeared as thought the company’s mission statement was to “cut expenses, rather than grow revenue”.

“Since 2011, the woes of this company has been placed at the feet of our members,” the statement read.

“When it was determined that staff was oversized, our members were targeted for separation. When the company needed to prepare for competition, our members had to go. When the company needed to improve/maintain its bottom-line, again our members were sacrificed.

‘We’re here to say, enough is enough. We want a plan to grow this company, a plan to stabilise this place and create a working environment that my members are happy and proud to be a part of.”

The unions maintained BTC’s revenue was earned in The Bahamas, and the workers should benefit from those earnings.

“The call centre should remain in The Bahamas, and become the centre of excellence as agreed in the purchase agreement between the government of The Bahamas and (Cable and Wireless Communications) CWC,” the statement continued.

“CWC is paid an annual two percent of gross revenue plus additional support fees to manage BTC. We are left to ask the (government), are you pleased that you are getting value for money, are you satisfied that CWC is living up to the terms of the purchase agreement?”

The timeline for the impending outsourcing is not clear.