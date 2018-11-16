Joanna Evans Named Big 12 Swimmer Of The Week

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

JOANNA Evans has already begun to garner accolades early in her senior season for the Texas Longhorns.

An honour from the Big 12 was the latest product of her recent performances.

Evans was named Big 12 Swimmer of the Week after her four first-places finishes in meets against the nation's No. 11 team, Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 5 team, the California Golden Bears.

Most recently against the Bears, Evans won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle.

Her time of 1:45.92 seconds currently ranks eighth in the NCAA thus far this season.

She also had first-place finishes against the Aggies in the 500-yard and 1,000 yard free.

Evans swam 4:49.44 in the 500 free and set another eighth-best time in the NCAA this season in the 1,000 freestyle (9:47.68).

She rounded out her meet against the Aggies with a second-place finish in the 200 free in 1:47.23.

Next up for Evans will be the 2018 Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invitational, November 28 to December 1.

Evans comes off a summer highlighted by her historic performance at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The 21-year-old led Team Bahamas with a total of four medals - two gold (400m free, 200m free) and two silver (400m IM, 100m Free).

In the Atlantic Coast Conference, freshman sensation Izaak Bastian secured another win for the Florida State Seminoles.

The No.21 ranked Seminoles defeated Florida Southern College 172-90.

Bastian was a part of the Seminole sweep in the 200 fly, winning the event.