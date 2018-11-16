Nations Cup: Bahamas Set To Face Anguilla

AFTER losing its first two games in the home-and-away series in the FIFA Nations Cup competition, the Bahamas Football Association men's national team is hoping to secure its first win.

The team is scheduled to play its second straight game at home when they host Anguilla 6pm Sunday at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

Selected to represent the Bahamas are Christopher Godet, Jonathan Miller, Marcel Joseph, Terry Delancey, Isaiah Collie, Ethan Willie, Dillon Thompson, Julio Jemison, Valin Bodie, Ian Lowe, Lesley St. Fleur, Nesley Jean, Tre Barry, Michael Holowesko, Troy Pinder, Raymourn Sturrup, Dylan Lightbourn, Devonte Dean and Denzel Deveaux.

Dion Godet is the head coach and will be assisted by Paul James. Avery Kemp is the goalkeeper coach. Larry Minns is the team manager. Eugena Patton is the trainer and Sean Bubb is the team consultant.

On September 7, the Bahamas got blanked 4-0 by Belize on the road. The team returned home and was shutout 6-0 by Antigua and Barbuda.

After Sunday's game, the Bahamas will close out play in the series of matches on the road on March 26, 2019 in Dominica.