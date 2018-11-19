Reduce Time Convictions For Marijuana Stay On Records, Urges Davis

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Philip Davis yesterday expressed support for the advancement of legislation to reduce the length of time that convictions for small amounts of marijuana remain on criminal records.

Mr Davis pointed to the devastating impact these convictions have on young men during a rally to mark International Men’s Day at the Western Esplanade.

The Progressive Liberal Party Leader and Cat Island MP said convicted youth are restricted to the outskirts of Bahamian society, adding the phenomenon has cultivated an underclass more susceptible to conflict with the law.

Mr Davis said: “Legislative advancements to reduce the time on which the offence remains on one’s record and the regional thrust through CARICOM to re-categorize marijuana from an illegal narcotic to a controlled substance are steps in the right direction in rescuing many of our young men.”

CARICOM’s Regional Marijuana Commission (RMC) presented its report on the social, economic, health and legal issues surrounding marijuana in the region earlier this year.

It called for an end to the prohibition of marijuana, and a regulatory framework that saw the plant treated similarly to tobacco and alcohol.

Mr Davis’ remarks turned to recreational marijuana as he spoke on human rights issues affecting men in the country. While he acknowledged the 2016 gender equality referendum was democratically rejected, Mr Davis insisted the country must not abandon that “noble fight”.

“I point out that question # 3 on the last constitutional referendum on gender equality sought to address and equalize the rights of single fathers regarding their children,” he said.

“Even though the question was democratically rejected and expanded rights to some of our men denied, we must not abandon that noble fight.

Mr Davis continued: “On the issue of the recreational use of marijuana, we all know that the criminal records associated with the possession of small quantities of marijuana have all but destroyed the lives of too many of our young men – literally keeping them on the periphery of the Bahamian socioeconomic mainstream.

“This has cultivated an underclass that has led to an increase in instances of conflicts with the law,” he added.