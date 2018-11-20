Bahamasair Suspends Flight After Haiti Unrest

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMASAIR has suspended services to Haiti because of unrest in that country.

A flight to Cap-Haitien scheduled for this morning was suspended, with Bahamasair requesting that passengers booked on that flight contact the airline for recommendations on their travel arrangements.

“Bahamasair will continue to monitor the situation closely and will liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further updates on the situation in Haiti,” the airline said in a statement, adding that its next update will be made tomorrow.

Yesterday marked the second day of countrywide protests over allegations of government corruption in Haiti. A police officer was killed and three people were wounded, including two foreigners.