Pair Deny Swimming Away To Escape Drugs Swoop

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged yesterday over allegations they beached a boat and swam away from officers to avoid being caught red-handed with close to $2m worth of drugs. Jason St Mark Noble and Teffaron Frazier appeared before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain concerning the $1.8m of drugs they allegedly had in their possession before making their escape. Frazier was charged separately with being caught with eight grams of marijuana on November 15. He pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Concerning the large drug seizure, it is alleged that sometime between November 3 and 5, the two conspired to and were caught to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana. According to reports, shortly after 11pm on the date in question, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers, assisted by Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Marine Support Officers and US drug enforcement agents, intercepted a 21-foot vessel a quarter mile south of New Providence.

The occupants of the vessel in turn ran it aground on a sand bank, swam to land and escaped. When the vessel was searched, 60 bags of suspected marijuana, weighing 1,841 pounds and worth $1,841,000 were discovered.

Both men plead not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to February 27, 2019 for trial. Bail was denied and the two were remanded into custody. They both have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.