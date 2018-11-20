Usta: Roberts Clinches Singles, Doubles Title

By BRENT STUBBS

JUSTIN Roberts, the only Bahamian ranked professional male tennis player, turned in his season’s best performance in clinching both the single and double titles at the United States Tennis Association’s Mercedes Benz of Scottsdale over the weekend.

Competing at the Village Racquet and Health Club in Phoenix, Arizona, Roberts got a walk/over win in the final after his opponent, No.8 seed Nathan Ponwith, had to make a scheduled trip to Germany.

“I’m very pleased with it,” said Roberts, the No.4 seed. “I had a bad showing the week before in Oklahoma and then I came to this tournament to have a little bit of fun and play freely.

“I ended up putting some wins together and I started playing better than I expected and I ended up winning the tournament.”

Roberts, 21, won his first round match 6-1, 6-3 over Matthew Fish. He took care of Jeffrey Smallwood 6-1, 6-4 in the second round and knocked off Stefan Cooper 6-3, 6-4 in the third round.

In his quarter-final round match, Roberts eliminated Nathan Boniel 6-3, 6-1 and he got pass No.8 seed Chris Wettengel 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-final.

“The tournament had some very good players in it, but I didn’t drop a set the whole time,” Roberts reflected. “I’ve been working very hard to perform very well there.

“It was a pretty big stage with a lot of great players there, so it felt good to come out on top this past weekend.”

In doubles, Roberts teamed up with William Kirkman as they won 6-2, 6-2 over Ron Idzon and Facundo Tumusa. Roberts and Kirkman were unbeaten in all of their matches played.

After a short break, Roberts will head to Tallahassee, Florida where he will play his next tournament December 1-9. When that tournament is finished, Roberts is expected to return home for a well-deserved break from the tour.

He has indicated that he won’t be participating in the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s Baldacci Open at the National Tennis Centre in December.

“I spoke to Marvin (Rolle, Davis Cup captain) about it and it’s pretty clear where I stand on it,” Roberts said. “I’m the only Bahamian with a ranking. “If professional ranking is a priority, I don’t understand why I have to come home and play in the tournament. I would still like to play for my country, but it doesn’t add up in my head. So I probably won’t play until things are sorted out.”

Roberts is currently ranked at 1,956 in singles and 1,421 in doubles. This was his first singles title for the year after losing in five other tries. He has also picked up three victories in doubles and lost four times.