Protect The Democratic Process

EDITOR, The Tribune

Other than the pot calling the kettle black about “shoddy accounting”, what could be the motive for government forcing businesses to provide audited financials with their business licence application?

Could it be they want to measure what a new corporate tax will bring upon implementation?

Maybe it should not be surprising this legislation was forced through Parliament without debate?

What happened to the Green Paper on this subject? In fact, what has happened to following Parliamentary procedure with Bills? Successive governments have now become like American presidents with their use of executive orders to circumvent the democratic process.

It is very discouraging when a political party promises accountability while campaigning only to reverse course on several fronts once elected.

RICK LOWE

Nassau,

November 18, 2018.