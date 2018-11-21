Two Killed In Separate Traffic Accidents

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident that left a man dead late Monday evening.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm, a man was driving a Nissan Murano east on Rosetta Street when he collided with a Honda CRV, causing the driver of that vehicle to veer into a nearby building.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unsuccessful in their attempt to revive the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Nissan vehicle was not injured.

No one involved in the accident has been identified by police.

Investigations into the incident continue.

Meanwhile police on Eleuthera are also investigating an accident on Monday which left a woman dead.

Police said shortly after 5pm, officers responded to a residence in Governor’s Harbour after receiving reports a woman had been struck by a vehicle.

Medical personal assisted by neighbours visited the scene and attempted to revive the woman, but were unsuccessful. She was transported to the community’s clinic where she was officially pronounced dead. Investigations into this incident are also ongoing.