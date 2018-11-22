Ministry Set For Gun-Detection Technology To Tackle Crime

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames has said his ministry will soon sign a contract for a new gun-detection technology called Sun Spotter, which will “revolutionise” crime fighting, according to officials.

The technology, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said at last week’s Grand Bahama Tech Summit, would provide police in patrol cars and police control rooms real-time data of the precise location of where a gunshot was fired.

Dr Minnis said such advancements in technology demonstrates his government’s commitment to utilising technology-based innovation to maintain safety and security.



While in Grand Bahama, Mr Dames said that Cabinet has already given the green light for the acquisition of the Sun Spotter technology. He hoped that some work could start before the end of the year.

“We are just now waiting to sign the contract and agreement with the company officially,” he told reporters.

“It is just a matter of we are, working in concert with the Office of the Attorney General, looking over the contract to ensure that it meets our standards because at the end of the day we must move to a place when we sign contracts that it is in the benefit of our government, our country, and our people.”

Mr Dames said successive governments did not pay close attention to that in the past, but that the Minnis administration is taking a different approach.



He indicated that officials have already started some conversation with the company in terms of the direction they want to take and the implementation of the plan so that work can begin as soon as they sign off on the contract.

“So, it is hoped that maybe before the year (end) you can see some work starting in that area,” Mr Dames said.

The Ministry of National Security, he indicated, is looking at the use of other technology, including the use of drones, which have also been given the green light by Cabinet.

“The PM also spoke to the drones programme and Cabinet has already given the green light for that, and about a week ago we sent out a request for proposals locally and abroad,” Mr Dames said.