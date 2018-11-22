Pm: People Should Be Allowed To Protest

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday he was not worried about angry protestors who marched downtown yesterday, incensed by rising electricity costs and some of the government’s decisions.

Dr Minnis called the protest a display of freedom of speech and democracy.

A group of angry protestors booed Dr Minnis yesterday as he left the House of Assembly and headed to the Churchill Building. The large crowd of demonstrators occupied Rawson Square for a period yesterday, many holding signs criticising the government and at times shouting “Minnis got to go!”

The angry display, Dr Minnis said, showed what was “good” about democracy.

“This is a democratic society,” the prime minister said when he spoke to reporters following yesterday’s House of Assembly sitting.

“Individuals are within their legal right to demonstrate, that’s (what’s) good about democracy.”

Asked by The Tribune whether he thought this was an indictment of his leadership, Dr Minnis did not respond directly, only repeating: “That’s good about democracy.”

When his attention was drawn to his use of previous marches while in opposition to point out incompetency in the former Christie administration and whether he was now worried, Dr Minnis said: “No I’m not worried. Individuals (have) a right, the Constitution allows them to demonstrate. That’s freedom of movement and freedom of speech.”

Before his comments, House Speaker Halson Moultrie told House of Assembly members that he was not inclined to entertain comments about the protest as MPs contributed to debate on the Banks and Trust Companies Amendment Bill and the Central Bank of the Bahamas Amendment Bill. Once passed, the bills will allow the government to take possession of money left in dormant accounts for seven years or more.

Mr Moultrie spoke out against such comments as Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper who told the House he was offended that demonstrators could not occupy Rawson Square fully because Junkanoo bleachers had been erected there.

Mr Cooper said: “I want to point out how offended I was today as I drove into Rawson Square and I saw all of the bleachers erected in the square. Notwithstanding that I was aware that just behind me there was a demonstration of the people coming through Rawson Square. And I would have thought we would have facilitated their presence in the people’s square.

“I thought that we would have done all we can not to suppress associations.”

However, before he could continue a seated member of Parliament accused him of “grand standing.” Another said: “Brave tell him what the PLP used to do.”

Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson also pointed out that this matter was under the purview of Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson and entailed an application process to demonstrate. He said to accuse the government of suppression was misleading.

Mr Moultrie then interjected saying in continuance with debate on legislation to regulate dormant bank accounts, the chair was “not minded” to accept any further comments and discussion in respect to the protest. He said the government wanted members to focus attention on the matter before Parliament.

A seated government backbencher then shouted, “China town” and was reprimanded by Mr Moultrie who said: “Honourable member anymore outbursts like that will be dealt with under House rule 88.”

The member was not allowed to stand to raise questions about this.

The Speaker continued that the debate on the legislation had nothing to do with the protest.

Mr Cooper further responded: “I am delighted that we have an opportunity to gather freely. I am delighted that we have an opportunity to speak freely. I am delighted that I have the opportunity on behalf of the people of Exumas and Ragged island to speak freely in this House and, therefore, Mr Speaker, if I am offended as a citizen of this country, I believe I have a right to say so.

“Respect the people, respect me and I was offended today and I wish to express that on the record. Now we may not always agree in this place, but certainly I have a democratic right to speak.”