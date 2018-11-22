Sentencing Adjourned For Man Who Has Admitted Sexual Relationship With Girl, 14

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man who has admitted to carrying out an extended sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl yesterday had his sentencing hearing adjourned to January 25, 2019 to allow for a probationary report to be completed.

Costa Pierre, of Black Village, was offered and accepted an opportunity to have a state probationary officer review his case. The process will ultimately aid the court in its decision on sentencing.

The offer was presented by Supreme Court Justice Bernard Turner, who said the report would give the court an opportunity to gather all the vital components of the case - mainly a closer look at the parameters of the relationship shared between Pierre and the minor.

Pierre, yesterday while in court, referred to the minor as his “girlfriend” whom he had sexual intercourse with, according to statements he gave to police, five or six times.

Upon hearing he was being sought by police for the offence, Pierre reportedly fled to Abaco. He was later arrested in the Mud.

He told the court he fled because he was in fear after hearing rumours that arresting officers were “out to kill” him.

Pierre has no previous convictions and has been on remand since August 29.

He was not represented by an attorney.