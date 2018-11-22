Three Armed Robberies In One Day

POLICE on New Providence are searching for a number of men believed to be responsible for three armed robberies which occurred on Tuesday.

In the first incident, shortly before 7am, a woman was walking on Fire Trail Road off Carmichael Road, when she was approached by a gunman who robbed her of her handbag containing cash and other items before running away.

Later in the day just after 9pm a man was at a business on Gibbs Corner when he was approached by a gunman who robbed him of cash and a cell phone before getting into his 2016 silver Honda Accord and speeding away.

The last incident happened shortly after 11pm, when a woman was in a parking lot on West Bay Street. The victim was approached by an armed man who robbed her of her hand bag, which contained cash and other personal items, before getting into her red two door Honda Civic and speeding away. Investigations continue into these incidents.