Govt Denies Haitian Man Was Sent Back To Bahamas

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday refuted social media claims that a deported Haitian man was denied entry to Haiti and sent back to the Bahamas.

In a statement, the ministry called the claim “complete fabrication and without merit,” and warned it was a “punishable offence” to spread false information.

It further confirmed the Haitian government has never denied entry to any Haitian nationals “repatriated or deported from the Bahamas who are born to Haitian parents.”

“The Haitian Embassy in the Bahamas and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs work together at all times,” the statement read, “and in a coordinated manner, to ensure the smooth and respectful course of action required in this sensitive process.

“The ministry reminds that the Bahamas is committed to abiding by all international laws with respect to the return of foreign nationals to their countries of origin.

“The ministry further cautions the public to be responsible with their postings on social media that falsely implicate on government-to-government relations and strongly requests that parties involved refrain from spreading such false information, which is a punishable offence.”

The picture of an unnamed man had been circulated in a Facebook group, and on WhatsApp in connection with the claim.

In a separate statement yesterday, the ministry also issued a travel warning to Bahamians during the holiday season. The ministry noted Bahamian travel documents are amongst the “most highly sought after documents globally.”

“During the upcoming holiday season,” it said, “many Bahamians will travel to various parts of the world for any variety of reasons. This is a time of joy and happiness to visit family, friends and loved ones or simply to have an enjoyable vacation.

“Unfortunately, this is also a time when travellers fall prey to unfortunate events such as theft and physical attacks.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds all members of the travelling public to exercise proper care and precaution during their holiday travel, especially to safeguard money, valuables and travel documents.

“Should any person experience an unfortunate incident, please contact the nearest Bahamian overseas office immediately.”