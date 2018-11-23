Virginia Cavaliers Win Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — De'Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers beat No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers 53-46 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then spluttered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half.

But the Cavs' usual tough defence was good enough to keep the Badgers and preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ at arm's distance.

Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin (5-1), which shot 52 percent after halftime to cut into the deficit. The Badgers got as close as five four separate times in the second half, but could never overtake the Cavaliers.

• CHRISTIAN James scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat Dayton 65-54 in Friday's third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jamuni McNeace added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (5-1), who rebounded from a semifinal loss to Wisconsin to earn their second win in the Bahamas. Miles Reynolds also went 6 for 6 at the line in the final 34 seconds to keep the Sooners in control late.

Oklahoma led 9-0 and 26-12 in this one, only to squander the lead and fall behind 41-34 when the Flyers opened the second half on a 13-0 run. But Oklahoma regrouped, and James hit a pair of big 3-pointers and a driving layup during one key sequence in the final 5 minutes.

Jalen Crutcher scored 14 points for Dayton (4-2), which shot just 32 percent for the game.