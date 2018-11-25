Man Found Dead Off Eneas Jumper Corner

Police are investigating the country’s latest homicide after a man was found dead off Eneas Jumper Corner on Sunday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 5am, the man was discovered unresponsive on a track road with trauma to his body.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information which can assist this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.