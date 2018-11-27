College Basketball: Bahamians Shine In Canada

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN players are leading their respective programmes to national rankings at various levels of collegiate basketball in Canada.

Leashja Grant and her Lakehead Thunderwolves are expected to earn a top 10 ranking in the top-tiered U Sports level while Roosevelt Whylly and the Holland College Hurricanes have progressed to No.2 in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association.

The Thunderwolves completed another weekend with back-to-back wins and Grant continues to be one of the most dominant players in the league.

In game two, they defeated the York Lions 86-83 powered by Grant’s 29 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocked shots.

Grant and the Thunderwolves lead the OUA West Conference at 7-1 and are on a three-game winning streak.

“It was a battle from tip to buzzer,” Thunderwolves head coach Jon Kreiner said. “I was proud of our team building an 11-point lead with 4 minutes to go, but we really struggled in the last 2-3 minutes against their press. No scoring run went unanswered, and the largest margin of victory in any quarter was three. The Thunderwolves held a one-point lead at half.

Lakehead dished out 24 assists on the games 34 made field goals.

In game one, they defeated the Queen’s Gaels in an OUA inter conference matchup 76-64. Grant again led the way with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

The pair of wins follows Lakehead’s biggest win of the seaso just over a week ago.

Grant finished with a dominant 30 points and 24 rebounds to lead the Thunderwolves to a 62-56 win over the No.4 ranked and perennially dominant conference powerhouse, Carleton Ravens.

With the win, the Thunderwolves snapped the Ravens’ 53-game home win streak.

The Holland College Hurricanes remain at No.2 overall in the latest edition of the CCAA rankings released this week

In the CCAA, Roosevelt Whylly and the Holland College Hurricanes are ranked No.2 in the latest edition of the poll.

Whylly finished his fifth double double in as many games to lead the Hurricanes to a 120-65 win over the UKC Blue Devils to cap the weekend and remain undefeated at 7-0 this season.

He tallied 17 points on 7-11 shooting, 11 rebounds and four assists. He also finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a 119-43 win over the Dal AC Rams.

Whylly is averaging 15.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on the season.

After missing the season opener, he finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 127-101 win over Crandall.