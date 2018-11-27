Four Detained After Gun And Drugs Find

FOUR men were arrested after police seized an illegal firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs on Sunday.

Shortly after 5pm, Drug Enforcement Unit officers were on patrol on Miami Street when they observed a group of men standing near an abandoned building.

The men begin acting in a suspicious manner after they saw police.

Officers conducted a search of the area where the men were standing and recovered a 9 millimeter pistol, seven rounds of ammunition and a quantity of suspected marijuana, police said.

The men are in custody and the investigation continues.