Shot Man ‘Stable’ In Hospital

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot on Monday night, police said. The incident occurred shortly after 8pm when a man was walking in the area of Commonwealth Boulevard and Malaysia Way in Elizabeth Estates. A dark-coloured vehicle pulled next to him and occupants opened fire in his direction before speeding away. The injured man was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police in New Providence are also searching for a man responsible for an armed robbery that happened on Monday. Shortly after 5pm, a man was sitting in a 2009 silver Nissan Note on Collins Avenue when he was approached by an armed man who held him up and robbed him of the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.