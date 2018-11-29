Bahamas Wins Top Award For Scuba Diving

The Bahamas continues to build on its winning streak of awards, accolades and international recognition in tourism. During the recent Dive Equipment Manufacturing Association (DEMA) trade show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, The Bahamas captured seven awards and was named 2019 Best Scuba Diving Destination for Big Animals by the Scuba Diving Readers Choice Awards.

Additionally, The Bahamas was also named the top three Best Overall Dive Destination and Best Beginner Dive Destination in the Caribbean and Atlantic Region, respectively. The Bahamas also ranked among the top four finishers in Best Wreck Diving, and Best Advanced Diving Destination in the region; captured second place finish in Underwater Photography, and was named among the region’s top five destinations for Best Dive Value.

Every year, Scuba Diving Magazine’s readers vote for the world’s best scuba diving in its Readers Choice Awards. The results and award presentations are held during DEMA’s annual trade show.

DEMA, the world’s largest diving show, brings together thousands of dive stores operators, equipment manufacturers, dive destinations and dive certification providers, to network and conduct business.

According to Richard Treco, Sr. Manager for Vertical Markets at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, “Diving has been a mainstay attraction and one of the key driving forces in tourism for us. Each year, we receive a substantial number of referrals and incremental dive business from participants attending DEMA.”

“The Bahamas has been blessed with unparalleled beauty, pristine, crystal clear waters, near perfect year-round weather and a rich supply of sea animals and natural marine habitat. All of these unique attributes make The Bahamas appealing to the millions of visitors who frequent our shores each year. We are extremely happy that the readers of Scuba Diving Magazine have bestowed us with these awards,” he said.

“We are especially pleased with being named the region’s Best Scuba Diving Destination for Big Animals again, an award we have consecutively won for the past forty years.”

