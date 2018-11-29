Bail Denied As Pair Face Multiple Fraud Charges At Royal Bank Of Canada

By NICO SCAVELLA

A 40-year-old man was charged yesterday with forging multiple Royal Bank of Canada cheques drawn on a local cable provider’s account, and then using them to obtain $20,000 cash from one of the bank’s branches earlier this month.

Carrol Burrows, of Oxford Avenue, was arraigned before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on multiple fraud related charges concerning the $17,000 he is alleged to have fraudulently obtained from RBC’s Mackey Street location last week.

Burrows and another man, 28-year-old Juan Adderley of Victoria Gardens, are further accused of forging a RBC cheque in attempts to defraud the RBC branch of another $10,000 around the same time.

It is alleged that on November 21, Burrows forged a RBC cheque, drawn on Cable Bahamas’ account and made payable to Thomas Rolle in the amount of $7,000, and then fraudulently obtained that amount of cash from the bank on November 21.

The next day, on November 22nd, he allegedly forged a RBC cheque made payable to Theodore Knowles in the amount of $10,000 and then fraudulently obtained that amount of cash from the bank.

He is further accused of laundering the $7,000 on November 21, and the $10,000 on November 22, knowing that they represented the proceeds of crime.

The two men are also accused of forging a RBC cheque made payable to Ronald Cartwright in the amount of $10,000, and attempting to defraud RBC at Mackey Street of that amount.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to February 20 and 21, 2019 for trial. Bail was denied and the two were ordered to be remanded into custody until those dates or until such time as they are successful in getting bail from the Supreme Court.