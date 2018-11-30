First Onland Commercial Coral Farm Is Underway In Freeport

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

CONSERVATION group Coral Vita officially broke ground in Freeport for the construction of the first, on-land commercial coral farm that will not only restore the country’s dying coral reefs, but will “usher in sustainable investment initiatives” on Grand Bahama.

The coral farm will be located in the subdivision of Discovery Bay, where the site is currently under construction.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority and GB DEVCO are partners in the coral farm project, which will also serve as an education and research centre and eco-tourist attraction on the island.

Attending the ground-breaking ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard, and Grand Bahama Port Authority principals Rupert Hayward, executive director of GBPA, and Henry St George, vice president of the GBPA.



Mr Hayward noted that the project will “usher in a new era” for Grand Bahama.

“This Coral Vita ground breaking does not just signify progress for Grand Bahama’s and one of the world’s most exciting and important project in marine conservation, but also the start of wider sustainability investment initiative here in Grand Bahama,” he said.



“By extension, Grand Bahama is a pioneer and trail blazer in the global fight against climate change. We are centre stage in solving one of the world’s most pressing and widely covered topics,” said Mr Hayward.

It was noted that today on average 80 percent of the country’s reefs are dead, with 20 percent of the remaining reefs projected to die by 2050 without intervention.

Mr Hayward said to imagine a Bahamas without reefs, without coral and fish is scary. By acting now, he noted that Coral Vita can help to change all of that.

The coral farm will utilise the process of micro-fragmentation that will grow coral 50 times faster than it grows in the natural environment. The coral will take six to 12 months to grow at the farm as opposed to a lifetime in the ocean.

More importantly, during the incubation period, the farm will be creating coral resistant to climate change, making them better adapted to withstand the rising sea temperatures and acidification of the oceans.

This, according to Mr Hayward, means that Grand Bahama is playing a significant role against the devastating effects of climate change.



“It means Grand Bahama right now and literally as we speak is in the headlines around the global debate about climate change. Coral Vita have been speaking to the United Nations and the World Bank and has been interviewed by numerous magazines, including the Economist, Forbes Magazine, and many others.

“Freeport’s coral farm is getting much attention. It means we will be able to protect and boost our natural capital – our reefs which supports two of the largest sectors of our economy – fisheries and tourism.”

Coral Vita will also build a world class research centre next to the farm on the site, which is near the old dilapidated Arawak Hotel. The centre will assist in marine and reef conservation.

The project would also comprise a first-class authentic eco-tourism facility with touch tanks for tourists, and a learning centre.

Mr Hayward says this will boost the island’s offering to cruise ship passengers and other tourists, while complementing the existing dive operations and other tour operators.

Gaitor Halpern, co-founder of Coral Vita, said the group is excited to be building the world’s first land based coral farm for marine restoration in Freeport.

“This coral farm will be a state-of-the-art facility that utilises the latest breakthroughs in coral farming science. Here in Grand Bahama, we will show the world what is possible when a community comes together to restore their natural marine environment,” he said.

Mr Halpern noted that coral reefs are in a dire state, with over 50 percent of the world’s reefs now dead.



“The loss of our coral reefs is something that this community, this country and the world simply cannot afford,” he said. “These reefs are the cornerstone for these islands’ ecosystem. The very rocks we stand upon today are made from ancient coral. Our white sand beaches are the result of the natural coral life cycle.”

In terms of tourism, he noted that coral reefs are essential as tourists come to fish, snorkel, and scuba dive.

According to Mr Halpern, reef-based recreation generates over $150 million annual in the Bahamas and in total, reefs generate over $350 million in the Bahamas each year.

Despite the damage already done, the Coral Vita co-founder said the good news is that they can sustain coral reefs and help bring them back to full health.