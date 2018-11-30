Pop-Up Farmers Market On Saturday

Michael Foulkes, Executive Chairman, Bahamas Agricultural & Industrial Corporation (BAIC) announced that there will be a Pop-Up Farmers Market at Seabreeze Constituency – Saturday, December 1, from 8am to 3:30pm.

It will be held at Sir Edward Charles Carter Park located at Charles W. Saunders Highway and Beatrice Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Just over 39 weeks now Bahamians have come to appreciate the fresh produce from our Family Island Farmers through this programme,” Mr. Foulkes said during a press conference at BAIC headquarters, on Saturday.

He said BAIC has taken farm fresh, Bahamian-grown produce to our inner our city communities of Bain Town & Grants Town Constituency, Centreville Constituency, St. Barnabas Constituency and Englerston Constituency.

The Pop-Up Farmers Market also went to Eastern New Providence, to Elizabeth Estates Park, Elizabeth Constituency on several occasions and then further east, to Eastern Estates Park in the Yamacraw Constituency.

Mr. Foulkes explained that the Government’s long-term goal is to drastically, reduce reliance on imports by growing, processing, marketing and exporting the nation’s food and reducing the cost of living for all Bahamians.

“We are indeed witnessing The Bahamas move from food dependence to food independence as BAIC continues to play an active role in making food security and sovereignty a reality in our country.”

Member of Parliament for the Seabreeze Constituency and the Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha Rolle encouraged those in her constituency to go and avail themselves of organically grown fruits and vegetables.

Minister Rolle said, “The aim of this event for us is to promote among the residents of Seabreeze, in particular, and all patrons the importance and value of good health and healthy living.”