Power Outage Causes Delays At Road Traffic Department

By RIEL MAJOR

SCORES of disgruntled customers criticised the Road Traffic Department’s automated cashier system process on Friday after processing times were delayed for nearly five hours due to a power outage.

The last day of the month is known as the department's busiest time, with motorists having to renew their drivers licences, registration renewal and inspection of their vehicles.

Unfortunately, RTD customers were forced to wait over three hours just to pay the cashier for their service.

The Tribune canvassed queued motorists, who spoke on the condition of anonymity and complained about the long lines for their cars to be inspected, and the longer line to pay for their new license or vehicle disc.

“This is ridiculous” said one woman. “People have things to do. They tell us the electricity was off and we must go to the Carmichael Road branch…just to come back here to pick up your licence because that branch can't print your licence.”

Another woman said: “I been here all day waiting to be served and the security attitude was disgusting. They try tell us go to Carmichael Road after waiting almost two hours people have things to do… I had to call into work now when payday come my pay will be a day short.”

One angry man said: “If I leave and get stop by the (police) I can’t tell the police road traffic light was off. BPL and road traffic need to get it together. An entire day wasted.”

“They have a generator but I was told it was used to keep the place cool,” said another lady. “What kind of mess is that? Why have a generator that can't power up the machines?”

“Today was a big mess. Something has to be done so in the future it’s a smoother process,” said another man.

Another angry woman said: “The security guard's attitude is deplorable. She don't know how to talk to people in a respectable manner. But, I'm so relieved to be served after waiting almost five hours.”

The Tribune attempted to contact Bahamas Power and Light officials for an explanation for the black-out, but efforts were unsuccessful.