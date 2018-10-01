Family’S Agony Year On From Missing Flight

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

ONE year after a US couple vanished with their aircraft while en route to Rum Cay for their wedding and honeymoon, their families are still seeking information from anyone who might have any details on what happened to their loved ones.

Donna Grant and Forrest Sanco left North Eleuthera to fly to Rum Cay on September 26, 2017.

Mr Sanco was flying a newly-bought Cessna 150-N3214X and officially closed his flight plan at 4.58pm on September 26 last year.

Despite search and rescue efforts, only a single wheel believed to have belonged to the plane was found.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mrs Grant’s daughter-in-law, Erin Simmons, appealed to the public to provide any new details to authorities.

“We’re thinking at this point, our best shot is probably going to be someone locally helping us in the Bahamas, maybe finding some sort of debris or something related to our case…that may wash up, or someone that may have some more information,” she said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department.

On September 26, Mrs Simmons mourned the “horrific loss” the families have experience on the Facebook page “Bring Forrest and Donna Home”.

“Well, it’s been one year today since our world was changed forever. Forrest and Donna, you were tragically taken from this life, taken from us, without warning or reason,” Mrs Simmons wrote.

“In spite of our tireless efforts, our utilising every resource available to us, and continuing our constant search for you in every corner that we know to look, down every avenue with a remote possibility of a lead, no matter how small, still we’re left with only the memories of yesterday.

“Although we struggle to make it through our days without you both, with every new day comes the hope of answers, the chance for closure, and the elusive offering of relief for the emptiness those left behind are tasked to endure.

“They say that grief is the price we pay for love, Forrest and Donna we love and miss you so very much. Your parents, children, siblings, friends and family near and far, we miss you.

“We’ll never stop searching for answers or give up hope of finding you, and in the meantime, we will cling to our precious memories and take comfort in knowing you’re happy and together.”

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Air Accident Investigation Department at 242-397-5513 or aaid.mota@gmail.com.