Four In Hospital After Series Of Weekend Attacks

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men are in hospital in varying conditions following separate incidents over the weekend.

In the latest of the four incidents, according to police reports, shortly after 12am yesterday a man was sitting on a bucket in the front of a residence at Graham Drive, Yellow Elder, when two armed men opened fire on him, the bullets hitting him in his body.

Paramedics responded and the victim was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital for medical assistance.

He is listed in stable condition.

In an earlier incident, according to police, shortly after 3am on Saturday, a man was at his residence on Podoleo Street when he was attacked and stabbed in his body.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to PMH for medical assistance.

He is listed in serious condition.

In the third incident, a man was reportedly being dropped off at his residence on Sandra Avenue, Sunset Park, when a silver coloured Toyota Passo pulled up and the occupants opened fire, resulting in him being shot his body.

He too was taken to PMH by paramedics, where he was said to be in serious condition.

In the fourth matter, police on the island of Eleuthera are investigating a stabbing that took place in the settlement of Tarpum Bay around 12am Friday.

According to reports, a man was on the basketball court when a man known to him approached and they got into an argument.

One of the men produced an object and stabbed the victim several times in his body.

He was taken to the local clinic, where he was treated and later airlifted to New Providence.

He is also listed in serious condition.

Investigations into all four matters continue.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any other crime is asked to call police at 919 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.