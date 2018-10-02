$600,000 Donated To Kickstart Junkanoo In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MORE than $600,000 in seed money was distributed to some 14 Junkanoo groups on Grand Bahama by the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle.

The presentation of funds was held at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday where Mrs Rolle got an opportunity to meet with members of the various Junkanoo groups on the island.

Mrs Rolle said that this year's seed funding for the New Year's Day Parade in Grand Bahama totaled $648,000, and is being distributed to the groups much earlier than in previous years.

"This is the earliest distribution of seed funding in the country's history," she told Junkanoo group leaders, explaining that the reason is to allow for a great Junkanoo parade.

There are five Division A groups, the reigning champions Platinum Knights, the Swingers, Superstar Rockers, the New Life Classic Dancers, and Kingdom Culture. There are seven Division B groups and two Fun groups.



Mrs Rolle thanked the Junkanoo groups, stakeholders, and spectators for keeping the cultural expression alive on Grand Bahama.

She said the government is committed to making certain that Junkanoo is a success for all - both Bahamians and visitors alike.



"Indeed, this government is committed to ensuring the preservation, success, and growth of our cultural product. We believe the spirit and ideals of Junkanoo, its rhythms and sounds are at the heartbeat of who we are and what we do," said Mrs Rolle.

"It tells the story of who we are and how far we've come. It is important that we continue to ensure we preserve our identity and our history through this rich culture experience we call Junkanoo," she said.



Junkanoo, said Mrs Rolle, is what makes Bahamians unique. She said it is a "uniting force" that "transcends the political landscape and breaks through religious barriers."

Mrs Rolle also said that the month of December has been designated 'Cultural Month' and a host of activities will take place, including a Christmas tree-lighting in downtown Nassau and in the Family Islands.