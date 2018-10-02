Man Accused Of Series Of Armed Raids

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court yesterday charged with robbing nine people of more than $50,000 worth of cash and merchandise in the last six months.

Edward Colebrooke, also known as "EJ", stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with nine counts of armed robbery stemming from incidents that occurred between April 8 and September 16.

He was further accused of attempting to rob two people at gunpoint in two separate incidents on May 30 and 31, and of being in possession of a shotgun that he used to put one of those two persons, a woman, in fear.

However, Colebrooke claimed that police only interviewed him in relation to five armed robberies.

According to the prosecution, on April 8, Colebrooke robbed Alexander Hall at gunpoint of $280 cash, a Samsung S7 cell phone worth $200, a gold chain worth $800, a Michael Kors watch worth $499 and a diamond ring worth $600.

Days later on April 10, Colebrooke is accused of robbing Eranique Stubbs of one Apple iPhone 7Plus worth $900; a HP laptop worth $350 and $250 in cash.

It is further alleged that on May 22, he robbed Gardaina Lightbourne at gunpoint of an Alcatel 3 Plus cell phone worth $300 and one 2015 Kia Sportage vehicle worth $25,000, the property of Stacy Williams.

A few days later on May 29, Colebrooke allegedly robbed Vincent Mackey of a Nissan Morano worth $11,000 and $140 in cash. Colebrooke also allegedly robbed Jeffrey Butler of a white, four-door 2000 Ford Taurus; a Samsung S7 worth $500; an Alcatel A3 Plus cell phone worth $250; an Alacatel Pixie worth $180; two iPhone 6s worth $300; and a Galaxy Tab worth $159.

Colebrooke is also accused of robbing Oswald Moss of one Blu cellphone worth $80, one blower worth $800 and one 2004 champagne-coloured Nissan Sylphy on that same date.

On May 30, Colebrooke also allegedly robbed Alfred Rolle of one black, Nokia cell phone worth $100. He also attempted to rob Milton Fowler at gunpoint on that date.

On May 31, Colebrooke allegedly attempted to rob Courtney Hall at gunpoint of one silver coloured Honda Accord, and is also accused of having a shotgun to put her in fear.

Then on September 7, Colebrooke allegedly robbed Khadijah Deveaux of $420 in cash and one Gucci handbag. Then on the 16th of that month, Colebrooke is accused of robbing Brenton Dames at gunpoint of a pearl-white 2008 Toyota Camry worth $9,000, as well as an iPhone 6 worth $700 and $50 in cash.

Colebrooke was not required to enter a plea to any of the charges and the case was adjourned to December 18 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man, Fred Kelly of Laird Street, was charged with robbing Itelio Estima of an undetermined amount of cash belonging to My Desire Convenience Store on September 19.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded to prison until he is served with a voluntary bill of indictment at a later date.