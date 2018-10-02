Rbdf Fit For The Challenge

members of the RBDF recently completed their annual physical fitness test.

All officers and marines are required to complete a set amount of push-ups, sit-ups, and pull ups, followed by a timed 1.5-mile run, a 300-metre swim, treading water for three minutes, and a 12ft dive to retrieve an object from the seabed.

"Many RBDF men and women push themselves to the limit, and feel a great sense of pride when they 'make the 400 Club' - an exclusive club for those members who achieve 100 percent scores in all categories of their fitness test, in addition to successfully completing the swim and dive segments," a press release noted.

RBDF commander Commodore Tellis Bethel, who made the 400 Club, said: "Life in a military force that provides support for almost 20 government and nongovernment agencies can be very demanding. Our men and women serve in all environments - on land, at sea, in the air, and even under water as military divers. It is therefore important for our hard working members to remain fit at all levels - from commander, defence force to marine seaman - in securing our borders. This annual programme helps us to accomplish this objective."

He also commended officers and marines and expressed appreciation for the work done by the acting training officer, Senior Lieutenant Origin Deleveaux, the director of the RBDF Fitness Training School, Chief Petty Officer James Darling, the training instructors and staff in coordinating the event for more than 1,400 people.

"With the defence force being the first line of defence for the country, it is imperative that we be prepared both mentally and physically. All of the participants gave a great effort where pride and camaraderie was evident," said Chief Petty Officer Darling, who also noted that Commodore Bethel was one of the first persons to complete the 1.5 mile run.

The base fitness exam commenced on September 10 and concluded October 1.