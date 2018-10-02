Save Our Architectural Heritage

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Someone at Public Works has no clue what Colonial Heritage in The Bahamas entails. Either Amos Ferguson, former lecturer of History of Architecture I and II at the College of The Bahamas, should run a special interest course for people interested in learning more about historic buildings, etc. before any structure, especially within the city limits, is constructed it should include Dormers, Quoins, Casement Colonial windows, etc. (Doric, Ionic and Corinthian columns, etc.)

I concur with Mr Abraham Moss’ letter to the editor in January 30’s issue of The Tribune, under caption: “Abomination will scar city of Nassau”. Not only is this atrocious, it betrays colonial heritage.

I have worked at Public Works for 13 wonderful years and what monstrosity and atrocity I see being pushed off is nothing short of ignorance and lack of education; the average University of the Bahamas (UB) student knows better and is more educated than some of our inspectors at Works.

According to an artist’s impression of the new phase of the $250m Pointe Project, it encompasses the development of a 100-room, eight storey condominium complex with oceanfront residences and a marina. (See Tribune of Wednesday, October 25, 2017-Business Section) the project is expected to be completed by end of 2018; it must be stopped now and the design altered forthwith.

The spokesman of the development, Mr Leslie Pindling needs to have these people told that we have certain guidelines, rules and regulations that we abide by; that we don’t accept just any and every design to be constructed in The Bahamas. You have to be firm with the Chinese people or else we will be in for a total travesty and rape of our colonial heritage.

If you cannot adhere to the design rules and regulations of the Bahamas Building Code, etc, you can pick up your ‘Georgie’ bundle and scat; it’s as simple as that.

I have dealt with this matter on several occasions and believe you me, I am a little weary. See stories captioned: “Don’t let these Chinese take over our country”; see Punchlines- June 6, 2016, Pointe lacks “colonial soul”.

Savannah State College Savannah Georgia runs an excellent course in Historic preservation, restoration and conservation of Historic buildings; perhaps the Government can offer scholarships to this end and I am sure it will reap excellent dividends.

Tony Jervis, the architect who wonderfully restored the Villa Doyle, now the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, back to its glory days. Perhaps Amos Ferguson and or either Tony Jervis can run a special interest course for interested people of Historic Buildings, etc. “We are losing a lot of our historic buildings” claims Amos Ferguson of Amos Ferguson and Associates. Ferguson has a master’s degree from the University of Kansas at Lawrence, Kansas. We can learn about varying styles of construction and the era built, etc.

Alicia Oxley who holds a master degree in Architecture from (Howard University in Washington DC) USA. Frank Lawrence Hall and Myself (Loxsley Lonford Bastian) were assigned to work with Ms Oxley at Public Works. I found working in the trenches of old Buildings fascinating. I had the pleasure of working on Balcony House, Veranda House, Sands House, Vendue house, The Royal Victoria Hotel and Malcolm House, etc.

Ms Oxley confided in me that she is considering teaching part time, etc. ‘‘some personnel at the Ministry of Health consider old building a health hazard”.

‘‘Then we have demolition by neglect, it is very frustrating’’ claims Ms Oxley then there is a question of money. Oxley’s last project was on the water Tower.

We need to embrace Ms Alicia Oxley who packed her bags and travelled all the way from Trinidad and Tobago to preserve an endangered part of our culture ‘‘Historic Buildings.’’ Oxley has rent to pay and she is only working part time at Antiquities and Monuments. She has interwoven and immersed herself into our culture and she should be praised. Oxley has also participated in our National Heritage Junkanoo. She needs us now. We would hate to lose such a talent she is also having problems with her car.

Moreover, Anthony Jervis has expressed the fact that he has no desire to teach, however losing buildings to parking lots is out my control expressed Jervis, it could be a little touchy, and one has to talk to Antiquities and Monuments about preserving buildings. Tony Jervis holds two Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Minnesota in Minnesota, USA. Tony Jervis has been instrumental in restoring the Villa Doyle now the National Art Gallery to the splendor of its glory days. (Congratulations to Mr Jervis).









Finally, I found Pamela Burnside’s article in The Nassau Guardian of February 1, 2018: “SOS. Save our (city’s) soul” very interesting and timely. Burnside claims, “Many old buildings which recorded our historical past and presented our architectural heritage have long since been destroyed in favour of cancerous growth of parking surfaces. The greater part of those that remain are either in decay or threatened by demolition.” – Pamela Burnside.

Let’s organise ourselves so we can be proud of our heritage, of our colonial era and conserve, preserve and restore our architectural heritage.

LOXSLEY BASTIAN

Nassau,

September 26, 2018.