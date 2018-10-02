'Stop Drinking And Texting While Driving'

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT Minister Renward Wells yesterday said the decision to amend the Road Traffic Act to make it illegal to drive or operate a vehicle while using a cell phone, or with an open alcoholic beverage is related to the "increase" in traffic fatalities, which the Minnis administration suspects is related to people texting and drinking while driving.

Addressing critiques that the proposed $1,000 maximum penalty is too steep, Mr Wells said the government wants the public to understand that it is "serious" about this endeavour. However, he noted the fine is not necessarily "etched in stone" yet.



Mr Wells also eased premature worry over the law which is not yet in effect, stressing that the bill has not been passed in Parliament as yet.

Although Mr Wells could not provide a date as to when debate for the bill will begin, he said the government has done more in the House of Assembly by passing legislation in one year "than any previous government has done".

On September 19, a bill was tabled in the House of Assembly proposing amendments to the Road Traffic Act. If passed, the changes will make it illegal to drive or operate a vehicle while using a cell phone or with an open alcoholic beverage.



The penalty for contravening these provisions will be a fine not exceeding $1,000.

When asked what led to the decision to amend the law, Mr Wells pointed to the number of traffic related deaths. More than 55 people have been killed in traffic accidents this year -- exceeding last year's total of 54.

"We've had an increase in a number of deaths that we suspect is related to people texting and driving and using mobile devices while they're texting and driving," Mr Wells said. "And even perhaps a little bit of alcohol mixed in with all of that.

"I think (Bahamians) are well aware of the amount of time it takes, even though we believe it's not a lot of time, when we pick up that phone to respond to Grandma Sue, or best friend Susie, to send the text. And by the time we look up we're in the back of somebody's car, we're applying the brakes."

Mr Wells said the Minnis administration seeks to make Bahamians more responsible, adding "most" modern societies already have laws in place that address the use of electronic equipment while driving.

"We don't want anybody dying on the streets as a result of those kinds of things," Mr Wells continued. "And so we're just moving The Bahamas forward in that regard. That's what this is about."

Regarding rumours that the Bill has already been passed into law, Mr Wells reiterated that it has only gone through its first reading.

"So I hear all of these voice notes about this law in place and that law-- the law is not in place. It has to be debated.

"As most Bahamians would know, first reading is simply you tabling the bill, and the government saying, 'this is our desire, this is what we would like to do for you, the Bahamian people.' Second reading is the debate, when…all of us stand up and say why we support it or why we don't support it. And third reading is when we pass the bill."

The transport minister also responded to critiques that the fine is too steep, saying the "intense pushback" illustrates that some people "are not going to want to obey." However, he added this is not a finalised figure as yet.

"But we have to get folks to understand that we're serious about this. Because not only are you endangering your life -- you may not value yours. But I'm certain the person who's next to you in that vehicle, or in front of you, or behind you, value theirs.

"So at the end of the day we want to be able to get the point across to the Bahamian people. And the fine is not necessarily etched in stone.

"Parliament obviously has to pass the law, (and) the extent of the penalty for such is going to be a part of that debate. And at the end of the day, let's talk about the bill, once the bill has been passed, and folks have voted on it."

Mr Wells could not say when the debate for the bill will begin, noting the House of Assembly already has an "aggressive agenda about issues that need to come up." These include ongoing work with the OECD and upcoming constitutional amendment bills.

"I think if you would look at what we have done in a year, this government - and I don't want people to judge me like (US President Donald) Trump, when Trump says as president of the United States he did more than any other president before - but the record would show that this government has done more in the House of Assembly by passing legislation in one year, than any previous government has done. Go and check the record."