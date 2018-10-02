Two Years In Jail For Marijuana

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison yesterday after pleading guilty to being found in possession of nearly $300,000 worth of marijuana last week.

Kendrick Humes was sentenced by Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain following his admission of guilt concerning his involvement in the September 27 incident.

According to reports, shortly before 9pm on September 27, Eastern Division officers conducted a search of a residence at Twynam Heights and recovered six packages of suspected marijuana.

The drugs weighed 283 pounds and are worth $283,000.