Davis: Health Minister Must Take Role Seriously

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip "Brave" Davis said yesterday the country's healthcare sector could improve if Health Minister Dr Duane Sands took his role and responsibilities more seriously.

Mr Davis made the observation yesterday during the PLP's monthly press conference, when he claimed the sector was suffering setbacks due in part to Dr Sands' refusal to accept responsibility for the problems he now faces as minister.

Referring to the recent actions by the Consultant Physicians Staff Association, Bahamas Doctors Union and the Bahamas Nurses Union, Mr Davis said all Dr Sands has done is persist with his "sheer arrogance" and "blame" of the PLP.

"The doctors are not being heartless and callous as some would have us to believe," Mr Davis told reporters, "they have been forced to bring matters to a boiling point because of the sheer arrogance of the part-time minister of health, Dr Duane Sands.

"The strike is intended to draw attention to serious and critical conditions that exist in our nation's largest hospital and at the Rand in Freeport which I heard of personally over the weekend," he added.

Mr Davis took Dr Sands to task over what he termed, "a litany of complaints".

Among the complaints were the lack of confirmations for nurses and doctors, owed wages, lack of proper rest facilities for on-call staff and those working double shifts, limited beds, an ongoing medication shortage, other strained services, delayed surgeries and high risks for infections.

Mr Davis said in the face of these issues, all Dr Sands and his team at the Public Hospitals Authority has done is avoid their responsibilities.

"The Public Hospitals Authority, which was created to circumvent the bureaucratic practices of the central government, they now seem to be powerless and they now are in need of a serious overhaul.

"And here again, you have the part-time minister of health, who is probably engaging in political interference.

"You know, the part time minister of health, Dr Sands can distract, deflect and sing the FNM's favourite but tired and worn out song - blame the PLP," Mr Davis asserted.

"That is the title of their song - blame the PLP. He can sing that all he wants.

"If the National Health Insurance that we had left in place, if they had continued that, we would have been meeting and solving most of these challenges that are now being described by Dr Sands.

"But I have a message for Dr Sands and the entire FNM government and it comes from Dr Keith Rowley, who is the prime minister now for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, 'Anytime a government resorts to blaming the opposition for its failure to deliver on their mandate and responsibilities to the people, it is a clear sign that they have accepted the fact that they have outlived their usefulness'."

Mr Davis said Dr Sands ought to operate as a "full-time minister, get to work in his ministry and quit with the cry baby, sour lime chatter."

He added anything beyond that course of action should be viewed as "embarrassing and unbecoming of a minister."

Late last month the BDU staged a walk-out at Princess Margaret Hospital. The source of contention included the PHA's refusal to honour maternity benefits, overtime pay, holiday pay, work duration agreements, licensing and registration protocols and address several longstanding adverse working conditions.

The BDU was supported by BNU President Amancha Williams. The PHA is also facing strike threats from its nurses.

The following day, the Consultant Physicians Staff Association members temporarily vacated their posts to stand in solidarity with the BDU and BNU.

In response, the PHA has maintained that strained financial resources have limited its ability to address many of the concerns raised.

Additionally, PHA Managing Director Catherine Weech has also noted that 80 percent of PHA's income is currently related to the salaries and benefits of physicians, nurses, and support staff; further maintaining that financial strategy leaves "very little funding" for the maintenance and renovation of the country's healthcare facilities.

Nonetheless, Mr Davis yesterday scoffed at the statement, insisting the government's decision to finance the purchase of the Grand Lucayan resort property in Grand Bahama, stands as proof the Minnis administration is unable to manage the country's affairs properly.

"This narrative of no money comes down to management," Mr Davis said. "We have any number of projects ongoing…. It's how you manage your cash."