Davis Wants Answers Over Sands And Osborne Posts

THE Minnis administration "must come clean" over the circumstances which led to the resignations of both Leonard Sands and Darnell Osborne, said Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip "Brave" Davis.

Addressing the surprising resignation of Mr Sands from both his post as president of the Bahamian Contractors Association and the Free National Movement earlier this week, Mr Davis insisted the FNM address the issues that led to the move.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Sands blamed "sinister and unprecedented" political pressure for forcing him to resign to protect the group's advocacy efforts.

Mr Sands told Tribune Business that the BCA's executive board members were last week warned that the organisation faced "dire repercussions" and exclusion from efforts to improve and regulate the industry, unless he stepped down by noon Sunday.

Mr Sands also alleged that the threats and demands for his resignation came from Omar Archer, recently appointed as registrar in the Ministry of Works.

The move comes weeks after former Bahamas Power & Light Chairwoman Darnell Osborne resigned as a member of the FNM. Her resignation followed the shock dissolution of the former BPL board.

Several sources at the time claimed the board disintegrated following a meeting with Works Minister Desmond Bannister, who was said to have demanded the resignations after months of attempting to mediate issues with Mrs Osborne and other board members.

However, in a joint statement in the days that followed, former BPL board members defended their tenure and said Mrs Osborne in particular was "continually disrespected and undermined" suggesting chauvinism was at play.

Addressing the resignations yesterday, Mr Davis said the Minnis administration's handling of the problems has left much cause for concern, particularly with young professionals.

Referring to Mr Sands he said, "Here is a young Bahamian advocating for the protection and fair treatment of contractors coming under so much political pressure and was so offended by it that he also resigned from the FNM, the party for which he was a candidate.

"This comes on the heels of the resignation of Darnell Osborne, former chair of BPL. The only question the government had to ask was whether or not Mrs Osborne was performing her job as chairman and carrying out the mandate of the government.

"The government could not say.

"Announcements about an investigation into the BPL board have apparently gone cold," he added.

"Suffice it to say this is not the way to empower young Bahamians. The government is clearly sending the wrong message to the Bahamian people, especially the professional class."

When asked if he could envision a scenario where both Mr Sands and Mrs Osborne could join the PLP, Mr Davis said: "We are a big tent. Politics is about numbers."

He said the party would welcome any person to join its ranks as long as they come with will to embrace the party's philosophies and ideology.

"Once they embrace the rules and ideology, they can join," he added.

Mr Davis said the resignations of both Mr Sands and Mrs Osborne reflect more on the style, competence and effectiveness of Mr Bannister.

As for Mr Archer, Mr Davis said he is surprised that he holds a public post.

Mr Davis said the appointment of Mr Archer as contractors registrar "is kind of curious," given that industry is absent a board, and thus, Mr Archer does not have any clear direction.