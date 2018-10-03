'Leave People In Their Homes' Call As Repossessions Begin

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FIVE people in Millennium Gardens whose homes were repossessed by the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation last week are being represented by attorney Wayne Munroe who yesterday criticised policies that kick people out of their homes before a new buyer or tenant is found.

It is not clear how many people overall have had their homes repossessed.

The residents, who found changed locks on their doors, are said to have accumulated arrears over a number of years, some more than five.

"In some cases, it was illness that was a problem," Mr Munroe QC said yesterday.

"In some cases, it was loss of a job. In one case a woman who came to me, her mother got ill and she works now at her mother's stall at the Straw Market from which she now has to take care of her mother and take care of her responsibilities.

"One of these women, and I know it to be the case, says they told her she has to bring $20,000. Her son used to live with her at that time. Her son went to try get the $20,000; he's in jail for armed robbery now."

Mr Munroe added: "Do they have (a) sale presently or leases for these homes they are taking possession of? If the answer is no, do they intend to engage a security firm to make sure the homes aren't vandalised? And are they intending to engage people to go and open the house for periods during the week to make sure they are not closed up and deteriorating? And if they intend to pay all the money out for this, what was the difficulty in leaving these people in their home and collecting any small sums they could collect from them?

"The bottom line is no one is saying if the bank comes to exercise its security because they have a sale for the house that they shouldn't do so, but why should they just put you out to put you out and then leave your house to run down? I don't think any mortgage lender should be permitted to put people out unless they have a sale or lease for the property.

"I've been trying to get cases to advance that view that I have because I do not like mortgage lenders and big banks taking advantage of small people and it's a classic example of taking advantage and spitefulness to put somebody our their house and you have no sale, no lease for it. The BMC is even worse when it comes to this.

"Let's say you put me out my house because I truly can't pay. I now have to go to Social Services. Social Services has to pay rent for me to go somewhere. What's the logic to it?"

With an eye toward the 2022 election, the Progressive Liberal Party has seized on the home repossessions as it builds a narrative that the Minnis administration is uncaring. The party has reacted similarly to a widespread disconnection exercise at the Water & Sewerage Corporation this week.

"It is a marker of the difference between us and them," said party chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday. "Our view is work with people. It's better to have someone in the house than the house being vacant and vandalised."

Government officials responsible for the BMC have not discussed the recent repossession exercise. The prime minister's press secretary, Anthony Newbold, defended the move yesterday, however.

"You got to pay your mortgage," he said. "Five years is a long time to not pay your mortgage. This government wants to have people in houses; didn't want to see anybody dispossessed."

Mr Newbold said Bahamians, faced with PLP criticism of the Minnis administration's "cruel" policies, should remember who's doing the talking.

"There's just concern that the people understand whose telling them that and that these situations didn't all develop in the last year and a half," he said.

"These situations developed and are now coming to a head because of the last administration. These people who the court has ordered that whatever happens with their houses, they didn't just stop paying their mortgages six months ago or 13 months ago.

"They haven't paid their mortgages for years. Who allowed that to happen? We have systems we allow to govern our lives and we have to pay attention to those systems. There are any number of instances where this government has said, 'we want to help the people'…at some point there's nothing else you can do but let the law takes its course."

Former BMC chairman Alex Storr defended the decision of the previous administration to let people stay in their homes despite their accumulation of arrears, though he noted the former administration initiated court proceedings against debtors.

"We had some Saturdays where staff would go and do walkabouts in the areas and leave letters on all the doors," Mr Storr said. "The biggest issue is that persons who are having a problem or are in arrears, they tend to shy away or they hide and that's the worst thing you can do."

BMC settled on a policy of not pushing out of the homes, Mr Storr said.

"Even then on gaining the judgment for vacant possession we didn't put them out," he said. "We still gave them the opportunity to come in and talk and see if there was anything that could be done. Some customers realised they were wrong and couldn't do anything and walked away from the house. Some came in."