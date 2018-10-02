Parking In A Disabled Bay - You’Ll Be Fined

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

UNAUTHORISED use of disabled parking spaces will soon result in cash fines as a measure to deter the practise, Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell said yesterday.

His ministry also plans to put in place an inspectorate regime to ensure buildings have been made easily accessible to persons with disabilities. The deadline for this was December 31, 2017 and advocates have complained many businesses seemed not to have put much effort into compliance.

He said: “We are presently in communication with the Attorney General’s Office. We want to review the regulations attached to the Disabilities Act 2014 to ensure that it is keeping pace with what is happening now.

“We are going to put in place an inspectorate regime to ensure that there is compliance and we’re also reviewing the disabled parking spaces to ensure that they are where they’re supposed to be to ensure that only persons who have permission to use them are using them and to ensure that persons who disregard the rules regarding them will have some consequence.

“I know Bahamians get excited when there is a suggestion of levying a fine,” Mr Campbell continued. “Let me make it clear that the intention is not to collect any funds. We hope to be able to report that not a dollar was collected because no one breached the disabled parking spots.”

However, he would not commit to a timeline because he said there is no way to tell how long those given the various tasks in this regard will take to complete their work.

The Ministry and Department of Social Services has further made a commitment to help persons with disabilities as far as possible.

“I know that in general the ministry is concerned about providing any and all opportunity for persons with disabilities to be able to live a more independent life to have access to education and to be able to find employment like anybody else and so anything that we are able to do in that specifics without being aware of what they are.”

He also said: “I can say that on my visit to the deaf centre about three or four weeks ago, I realised that they are without a generator. I realised that for the teachers and instructors to get the attention of the students they had to flash the lights on and off. And so I thought to myself if there is no power they won’t be able to get the students’ attention. Well I just approved a generator for them.

“I also approved a generator for the School for the Physically Disabled on Dolphin Drive because when the power is off they too need that extra comfort and so the ministry is working to help where it can and I am satisfied that any specifics brought to our attention will get consideration.”