Parking In A Disabled Bay - You’Ll Be Fined

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
UNAUTHORISED use of disabled parking spaces will soon result in cash fines as a measure to deter the practise, Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell said yesterday.
His ministry also plans to put in place an inspectorate regime to ensure buildings have been made easily accessible to persons with disabilities. The deadline for this was December 31, 2017 and advocates have complained many businesses seemed not to have put much effort into compliance.
He said: “We are presently in communication with the Attorney General’s Office. We want to review the regulations attached to the Disabilities Act 2014 to ensure that it is keeping pace with what is happening now.
“We are going to put in place an inspectorate regime to ensure that there is compliance and we’re also reviewing the disabled parking spaces to ensure that they are where they’re supposed to be to ensure that only persons who have permission to use them are using them and to ensure that persons who disregard the rules regarding them will have some consequence.
“I know Bahamians get excited when there is a suggestion of levying a fine,” Mr Campbell continued. “Let me make it clear that the intention is not to collect any funds. We hope to be able to report that not a dollar was collected because no one breached the disabled parking spots.”
However, he would not commit to a timeline because he said there is no way to tell how long those given the various tasks in this regard will take to complete their work.
The Ministry and Department of Social Services has further made a commitment to help persons with disabilities as far as possible.
“I know that in general the ministry is concerned about providing any and all opportunity for persons with disabilities to be able to live a more independent life to have access to education and to be able to find employment like anybody else and so anything that we are able to do in that specifics without being aware of what they are.”
He also said: “I can say that on my visit to the deaf centre about three or four weeks ago, I realised that they are without a generator. I realised that for the teachers and instructors to get the attention of the students they had to flash the lights on and off. And so I thought to myself if there is no power they won’t be able to get the students’ attention. Well I just approved a generator for them.
“I also approved a generator for the School for the Physically Disabled on Dolphin Drive because when the power is off they too need that extra comfort and so the ministry is working to help where it can and I am satisfied that any specifics brought to our attention will get consideration.”
Comments
rawbahamian 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Business owners should be given the authority to wheel clamp the prolific offenders of parking in disabled parking spots and the drivers would then have to go to the police to pay the fine upfront for the police to come and unlock the clamp. I am sure this method would dramatically cut down on this brain dead, bigetty, arrogant, heartless behaviour !
hrysippus 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
And where are the business owners supposed to get these wheel-clamps. how many do you have lying around your yard?
joeblow 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
Laws are useless when they cannot be consistently enforced!
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
How do they know if a car is owned by someone with a handicap? We don't have the license plates. So what do you do once approved? Go buy a handicapped sign to hang in the car?
hrysippus 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Yes, but you also carry a copy of the authorization letter from RTD in the glove compartment to show proof to the police if asked.
jujutreeclub 5 hours, 1 minute ago
Ms. Russell. There is no such thing as Attorney General's office, as there is no Governor General's office. It should read Attorney's General office. Just for future reference.
hrysippus 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
The office of the attorney general can be written the attorney general's office. The apostrophe substitutes for the word of when the words are transposed. You get a D-minus for this comment, jujublub.
Sickened 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Enforcement of laws? Here? - HILARIOUS!!!!
jujutreeclub 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Go to horseshoe drive to the disability centre with a letter from the doctor and they will issue one if you qualify.
ohdrap4 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
Gas Law of Work:
Work expands to fit the time allowed.
IOW-- this will never get done.
licks2 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
That's one of the only laws rigidly enforced in this country!! Many times I am driving around in packed parking lots and the blue and police spots are the only ones empty! Even that one on the eastern side of Arawak parking lot. . .sit and watch. . .park in that and them police will be out there on ya backside in a flash!! So yinna just be honest for once in ya lame political life. . .THE POLICE GAT THIS ONE IN CHECK!!
