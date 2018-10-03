Save The Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Recently the Deputy Provost Marshall of the Supreme Court was refused entry to the property of Peter Nygard at Simms Point in order to serve a court order to seize the property. After many hours, the court official along with high-ranking police officials were turned away empty handed.

Peter Nygard has ignored and insulted the Supreme Court of The Bahamas on several previous occasions, and he continues to do so. In addition, he has been found in contempt of court several times, and he is still strutting around instead of sitting behind bars in Fox Hill Prison like some others before him.

Had this been an ordinary citizen, especially from the lower socio-economic community, called “Over-The-Hill” by some, the weight of the law would have descended upon him with all of its might, and justly so. What then is the difference in this case?

Does Peter Nygard control The Bahamas? Is he above the law? Should he be viewed as untouchable?

The law must be equally applied to all, no matter the financial, political, nationality, or other standing continued the statement. This is an ideal opportunity for the authorities to convince Bahamians and others that laws are enforced in The Bahamas.

“The coalition is demanding that the apparent double standards of the law, one for the rich and powerful and one for the poor and powerless, be stopped.

If justice is blind as it should be, then Peter Nygard belongs where others who have so disgraced the Courts of The Bahamas have been sent,” said Rev Moss, chairman of the Coalition To Save Clifton.

The Coalition To Save Clifton is calling for the immediate discontinuance of the blatant disregard of the court-ordered law, and disrespect of the people and institutions of the Bahamas especially by a foreigner. Failure to rectify this problem now will continue to leave The Bahamas open to the charge that it is a “nation for sale”.

REV DR C B MOSS

Chairman,

Coalition To Save Clifton

Nassau,

October 1, 2018.