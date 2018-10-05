A Comic's View: Our Prime Minister, King Of The Selfies

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

OUR Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis craftily, and without providing details, on the actual cost of his recent trip to the United Nations’ 73rd General Assembly, did manage to get some awesome “selfies”.

Minnis did, however, table in Parliament a list of 17 officials (that’s bigger than Beres Hammond’s entourage), including the Office of the Spouse, who made the trip to New York.

More irony!!

Wasn’t this the same administration that, while in opposition, carried former Minister of Foreign Affairs (or Minister of Affairs in Foreign, depending on the occasion) Fred Mitchell to task over his travels and his travel wardrobe budget.

Despite not divulging the “chunk of change” it’s going to cost us Bahamians for the Minnis road trip, there was a rare instance where our PM was efficient and effective.

‘Doc’ (and Mrs Minnis) managed to secure a photo op with POTUS Donald Trump and his wife Melania, And I’m certain he took the opportunity to grab some fresh one-liners from his muse. Which hopefully means we won’t have to hear the same played out ‘Fake News’ line for a while.

The ‘Gussie Mae’ delegation included Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield, Transport Minister Renward Wells, State Minister for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson and his wife, Tamicka, and Parks and Public Beaches Authority chairman Shanendon Cartwright.

Bahamas Maritime Authority chairwoman Denise Lewis Johnson, Viana Gardiner, chief operating officer of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, senior policy advisor Joshua Sears and deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eugene Newry also attended.

Also, Dr Minnis’ personal assistants - Yontalay Bowe and Katherine Stewart Marche - travelled along with two of his police aides, an aide to Mrs Minnis and a reporter and cameraman from the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.

‘Vel Mudoes’ !!

That’s a bigger posse than Jay Z and Beyoncé.

Even more irony!!

What I find most ironic and comical is that our PM, a doctor, would allow St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright to give remarks regarding non communicable diseases.

“Due to conflicts in my schedule, member of Parliament for St Barnabas Shanendon Cartwright participated on my behalf and gave remarks with regards to non-communicable diseases,” Dr. Minnis said.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not knocking Shanendon’s credentials, or his ability to deliver remarks. I just prefer to hear from a doctor, especially if one is available, and coincidentally happens to be PM, in relation to anything medical.

Also, Shanendon is my longtime friend and fellow basketball aficionado, he also does an exemplary job in his constituency.

If I were told, he gave remarks regarding parks and recreation, or how to creatively keep your team in a pick up game of basketball with unusual calls, I would be the first applauding Minnis’ decision.

Sadly this was not the case, but after a second thought, considering Doc’s track record when it comes to public speaking, maybe it was best Mr. Cartwright gave remarks.

Until next week I will leave you with this from Harry Truman, which I think pretty much sums up our present administration.

“If you can’t convince them, confuse them.”