Marijuana Stash Found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DRUG Enforcement Unit officers discovered a quantity dangerous drugs hidden in bushes in the Hawksbill Subdivision, a senior police official reported yesterday.

Assistant Supt Terecita Pinder reported that DEU officers, acting on information, went to Abaco Drive this week where they searched a bushy area and found a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana. The drugs weighed two pounds and had an estimated street value of $2,000.

ASP Pinder said no arrest was made.