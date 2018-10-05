Marijuana Stash Found

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
DRUG Enforcement Unit officers discovered a quantity dangerous drugs hidden in bushes in the Hawksbill Subdivision, a senior police official reported yesterday.
Assistant Supt Terecita Pinder reported that DEU officers, acting on information, went to Abaco Drive this week where they searched a bushy area and found a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana. The drugs weighed two pounds and had an estimated street value of $2,000.
ASP Pinder said no arrest was made.
