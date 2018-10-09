Updated: Arson Suspected In Government Vehicles Blaze

Video Government cars blaze

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

ARSON is suspected in the case of the four government vehicles that caught fire outside a Carmichael Road government building on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before midnight on the compound of the Department of Labour. The vehicles were extensively damaged.



Fire Services director, Chief Superintendent Walter Evans told The Tribune yesterday that the matter is under active police investigation. He added no suspects are in custody at this time.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that extensively damaged four government vehicles on Saturday,” police said in a statement released on Sunday.

“Reports are that shortly after 11.30pm, police received a report of a fire at a government building on Carmichael Road.

“When Fire Services officers arrived on the scene, they met four government-registered vehicles ablaze. The fire was immediately extinguished. The four vehicles were extensively damaged.

“Police suspect arson to be the motive.”

When contacted by The Tribune, CSP Evans said: “The matter is under… active police investigation. As you saw in the initial statement, arson is suspected in that. (As we) get further details, we’ll be able to say a little bit more, maybe sometime later on.

“But as for now, all we can say is pretty much is it’s under active investigation.”

CSP Evans added there were no reported injuries and no suspects were in custody up to press time.

When asked if police suspect that the arson attack could be repeated, CSP Evans said: “We couldn’t saying nothing along that line…Let’s finish this investigation first.”