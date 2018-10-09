Updated: Arson Suspected In Government Vehicles Blaze

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
ARSON is suspected in the case of the four government vehicles that caught fire outside a Carmichael Road government building on Saturday night.
According to police, the incident occurred shortly before midnight on the compound of the Department of Labour. The vehicles were extensively damaged.
Fire Services director, Chief Superintendent Walter Evans told The Tribune yesterday that the matter is under active police investigation. He added no suspects are in custody at this time.
“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that extensively damaged four government vehicles on Saturday,” police said in a statement released on Sunday.
“Reports are that shortly after 11.30pm, police received a report of a fire at a government building on Carmichael Road.
“When Fire Services officers arrived on the scene, they met four government-registered vehicles ablaze. The fire was immediately extinguished. The four vehicles were extensively damaged.
“Police suspect arson to be the motive.”
When contacted by The Tribune, CSP Evans said: “The matter is under… active police investigation. As you saw in the initial statement, arson is suspected in that. (As we) get further details, we’ll be able to say a little bit more, maybe sometime later on.
“But as for now, all we can say is pretty much is it’s under active investigation.”
CSP Evans added there were no reported injuries and no suspects were in custody up to press time.
When asked if police suspect that the arson attack could be repeated, CSP Evans said: “We couldn’t saying nothing along that line…Let’s finish this investigation first.”
Comments
rawbahamian 1 day, 8 hours ago
Arson suspected !!! Really !!! I guess it took someone from the F.B.I. or Scotland Yard to give them that elusive clue !!! How else would 4, count them 4, vehicles catch afire at the same time at the same location . Who is writing these articles or making these statements ? That's like finding someone dead with 35 stab wounds in their chest and the statement reads: Murder suspected !!!
yeahyasee 1 day, 6 hours ago
LOL!
DDK 1 day, 8 hours ago
Anarchy abounds!
Islandboy100 18 hours, 47 minutes ago
I can't wait to see who it is that did the arson, how stupid can you be man cameras are every where
John 14 hours, 47 minutes ago
FOUR FIRES at BPL that left Bahamian consumers seeing double. On their September light bills that is. And not a single soul arrested and charged. No word from the police as to if they have any suspects or even if the matter is still under investigation. But the Bahamian people must pay for the damage. So what difference it makes that some cars valued over one hundred thousand is now thrown into the fire. Only to think of what type of low life, inconsiderate buffoon would do this. But then looking at the crime statistics...
CaptainCoon 9 hours, 28 minutes ago
Whichever savage gorilla did this should get 15 to life.
bogart 7 hours, 22 minutes ago
Why should the culprit(s) ....be punished wid jail time ....paid by pore Bahamians.....who those govt vehicles would be essential in being a part of ....helping pore people especially jobless .....to get jobs to put bread in dere mouts ....and now more difficult......plus to add insult pore jobless people have to see dese culprit(s) in jail getting fed...!!!! Law on da books still is Cat -o- Nine tails......no age diccrimination......if ya can spank the schoolchildren ya must spank the adults too...!!!!!
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
I agree with John. Dont think it matters at all compared to BPL fires.
If Minnis wanted to show he was serious he would come on ZNS tv and tell the COP not to investigate this. Dont waste one single minute of police time on this until the BPL investigation is 100% complete and the relevant heads roll.
We dont have time for petty foolishness like 4 little cars. Bigger fish to fry.
