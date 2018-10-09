Disabled Parking

EDITOR, The Tribunes1 Re: Parking in a disabled bay - You’ll be fined.

The Tribune, October 3, 2018.

IT should be interesting to see if the actual display of disabled permits is required and enforced in order to park in a disabled bay.

As usual, most of the inconsiderate able-bodied people without permits who use the bays, will claim they only parked there “just for a minute” and it’s not very likely they’ll ever be fined.

KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

October 3, 2018.