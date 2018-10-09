Five Arrests Over Drug, Gun And Ammo Discovery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FIVE people were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, illegal firearms and ammunition in Grand Bahama, a senior police official reported.

Asst Supt Terecita Pinder reported that the arrests were made between 5pm Friday and 2am on on Saturday during 'Operation Blackout'.

A team of officers with search warrants went to several residences in the Freeport area where they conducted a search for illegal drugs and firearms.

ASP Pinder reported that officers found and seized a quantity of ammunition, two imitation firearms, two packages of suspected marijuana weighing two pounds, and 15 foil wraps of suspected marijuana.

As a result, five male residents were taken into custody.

Police in Grand Bahama also arrested five people suspected of armed robbery offences on Saturday.

According to ASP Pinder, officers executed operation 'Midnight Strike' between 10pm on Saturday and 3am on Saturday, targeting wanted suspects and executing search warrants on offenders.

She said five people were arrested, including a wanted suspect, for outstanding criminal warrants and for harbouring a fugitive.

On Friday, police issued 67 fixed penalty notices during operation 'Steel Curtain' which was launched between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday on Grand Bahama.