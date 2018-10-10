Bamsi Partners With Western Air

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) has partnered with Western Air to drive community and economic empowerment initiatives with a focus on education.

Dr. Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, BAMSI's executive director, said the two organisations have found common ground in their desire to see North Andros flourish. Both want young people to have an expanded pool of opportunities from which to choose.

Shandrice Woodside-Rolle, Western Air's vice-president and chief operating officer, said the initiative would ensure North Andros's continued positive development.