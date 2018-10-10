Bfsb Unveils Its Award Nominees

The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) will hold the 2018 Financial Services Industry Excellence Awards on Friday, November 2, at Baha Mar's Grand Hyatt resort.

Started in 200, the Awards recognise the importance of human capital to The Bahamas' international financial centre (IFC). The initiative is co-ordinated with the Professional Industry Association Working Group (PIAWG), and awards will be presented in the following five categories:

Student of the Year Professional of the Year - Management or Supervisory level Achiever of the Year - Junior and Support levels Mentor of the Year Millennial of the Year

The nominees in these categories are as follows:

Student of The Year

All are students at The University of the Bahamas:

Angelique Butler, BBA Finance Georgette Greenslade, BBA: CIS: Network Systems Dayne McKenzie, BBA Accounting

Professional of the Year

The nominees are:

Dena Andrews, senior trust officer, UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Tevin Bannister, banking supervisor, The Winterbotham Trust Company Esther Newton, head of finance, Lombard Odier & Cie (Bahamas) Natasha Symonette, money laundering reporting officer, CBH Bahamas

Achiever of The Year

The nominees are:

Crystal Glinton, senior customer service account executive, Generali Worldwide Insurance Company Shannen Knowles, fund administrator, The Winterbotham Trust Company Torrianna Sands, head of client registry, Lombard Odier & Cie (Bahamas) Giovanni Smith, legal assistant, Lennox Paton Shenek Taylor, senior corporate officer, MMG Bahamas Taryn Turnquest, trust administrator, CIBC Trust Company (Bahamas) Leroy Williams, messenger/premises assistant, Butterfield Trust (Bahamas)

Mentor of the Year

The nominees for mentor of the year are:

Sherell Gordon, senior trust officer, Butterfield Trust (Bahamas) Shervonne Johnson, vice-president of risk management, Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch Norma Major, director of operations, finance and client accounting, CIBC Trust Company (Bahamas) Joneka Wright, vice-president, The Winterbotham Trust Company

Millennial of The Year

Millennial of the Year nominees are: