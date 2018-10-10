Bfsb Unveils Its Award Nominees

The Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) will hold the 2018 Financial Services Industry Excellence Awards on Friday, November 2, at Baha Mar's Grand Hyatt resort.
Started in 200, the Awards recognise the importance of human capital to The Bahamas' international financial centre (IFC). The initiative is co-ordinated with the Professional Industry Association Working Group (PIAWG), and awards will be presented in the following five categories:
Student of the Year
Professional of the Year - Management or Supervisory level
Achiever of the Year - Junior and Support levels
Mentor of the Year
Millennial of the Year
The nominees in these categories are as follows:
Student of The Year
All are students at The University of the Bahamas:
Angelique Butler, BBA Finance
Georgette Greenslade, BBA: CIS: Network Systems
Dayne McKenzie, BBA Accounting
Professional of the Year
The nominees are:
Dena Andrews, senior trust officer, UBS Trustees (Bahamas)
Tevin Bannister, banking supervisor, The Winterbotham Trust Company
Esther Newton, head of finance, Lombard Odier & Cie (Bahamas)
Natasha Symonette, money laundering reporting officer, CBH Bahamas
Achiever of The Year
The nominees are:
Crystal Glinton, senior customer service account executive, Generali Worldwide Insurance Company
Shannen Knowles, fund administrator, The Winterbotham Trust Company
Torrianna Sands, head of client registry, Lombard Odier & Cie (Bahamas)
Giovanni Smith, legal assistant, Lennox Paton
Shenek Taylor, senior corporate officer, MMG Bahamas
Taryn Turnquest, trust administrator, CIBC Trust Company (Bahamas)
Leroy Williams, messenger/premises assistant, Butterfield Trust (Bahamas)
Mentor of the Year
The nominees for mentor of the year are:
Sherell Gordon, senior trust officer, Butterfield Trust (Bahamas)
Shervonne Johnson, vice-president of risk management, Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch
Norma Major, director of operations, finance and client accounting, CIBC Trust Company (Bahamas)
Joneka Wright, vice-president, The Winterbotham Trust Company
Millennial of The Year
Millennial of the Year nominees are:
Theo Burrows, Higgs & Johnson
Patwell Rose, Butterfield Trust (Bahamas)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID