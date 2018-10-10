Ex-Officer Jailed After Hiding Drugs In His Socks

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER corrections officer was sentenced to three months in prison yesterday after admitting to trying to smuggle drugs concealed in his socks into the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services late last week.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain further ordered Antonio Harrison D Cash to pay a $2,000 fine for his attempts at smuggling the 11 ounces of marijuana into the Fox Hill facility on Friday.

Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional three months in prison, the magistrate added.

Prior to being sentenced, Cash, 27, had pleaded guilty to one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

According to initial reports, around 10pm on the date in question, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers assisted by the police K-9 unit, searched Cash when he arrived for work and found several packages of marijuana in one of his socks.

After being arrested and cautioned, Cash told one of the officers he was bringing the drugs for someone at the prison.

Yesterday, Cash’s attorney Ian Cargill asked the judge not to impose a custodial sentence on his client, given that he has already been “punished” by losing the job he had held for two years.

Mr Cargill also noted that his client is an expectant father, and is the sole breadwinner for his family.

Nonetheless, Assistant Magistrate Swain imposed a custodial sentence on the former corrections officer, as well as the fine, and also ordered that he receive counselling in prison.

The drugs were ordered to be destroyed.