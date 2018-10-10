Press Club Speaks Out In Support Of Broadcaster

THE Bahamas Press Club released a statement yesterday crying “shame” on Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest for his recent criticism of a local journalist from the floor of Parliament, saying the time is “long past” for journalists to be dictated to by politicians in power.

During debate in the House of Assembly last week, Mr Turnquest referred to a recent “Beyond the Headlines” show that featured former Chairman of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation Alex Storr as a guest. He criticised the quality of the show, saying “nine out of ten (times) they going on with information that they get off of the black belt press or one of these kind of things, the ghetto news network.”

On his programme last Thursday, Mr Watson responded to the claim and defended his integrity and the show.

Meanwhile, the press club’s statement noted: “The Bahamas Press Club cries shame on Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest for his unfortunate and unfair marginalisation of ILTV, its news director Clint Watson and the informative programme, ‘Beyond the Headlines.’

“On the floor of the House of Assembly on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 Mr Turnquest categorised the content of such shows as coming from the ‘Black Belt Press’ or ‘Ghetto News Network,’ which he says he doesn’t watch, to save himself from having headaches.

“But that is exactly the news that all politicians want and need when they seek to gain power or to retain it. They listen to the voices of the ordinary people, the people in the ‘black belt,’ the people in the ‘ghetto.’”

The Bahamas Press Club said Mr Watson is “professional in an honourable and respectable profession.”

The statement added: “The time is long past when the Bahamas had just one radio station and one television outlet, which were controlled by the government. It is long past the time when the journalists, the editors, and the media house owners were dictated to by the politicians in power and threatened with lawsuits when the news did not favour them.”