Car Blaze 'Won't Affect Work Of Govt'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE extensive fire damage to four government vehicles by an arsonist over the weekend, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes said work will not be affected.

Price control officials who inspect retail stores used the vehicles to ensure price regulations compliance. Mr Foulkes said the Ministry of Finance is set to provide temporary cars this week to continue inspections.

Three of the vehicles were extensively damaged, while one received only partial damage, Mr Foulkes also said.

On Monday, Fire Services director, Chief Superintendent Walter Evans confirmed arson was suspected in this case. The cars were parked at a Department of Labour building on Carmichael Road on Saturday night when the incident happened shortly before midnight.

There were no reported injuries.

He said yesterday investigations were "advancing".