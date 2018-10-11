Too Many Questions

EDITOR, The Tribune

WHY is the public library downtown closed at nine in the morning? To my knowledge everything is supposed to open at 9am downtown.

Why is the Post Office closed on top of the hill? It is illegal to close the post office for any point in time.

Why is the Cable still off?

Why are monuments being broken in the Bahamas? There is one that lays flat on the ground in the Royal Victoria Gardens, there is one broken into pieces on Ajax Street, those monuments are hundreds of years old and had a wonderful place in and, on the landscape of the Bahamas; I am sure there is significance to them also. When is the second lap of Junkanoo? The first one by then there is a long break.

Why is bus pay $1.50? I heard it should be one dollar, when saying that I heard it should be 75 cents.

KYLE ARMBRISTER

Nassau,

October, 2018