Marijuana Found In Car

A Department of Corrections officer was taken into custody on Friday after four packages of marijuana were found in a car in which he was travelling.

Police said the officer was arrested around 7.30pm during an operation in the area of Crooked Island Street and Andros Avenue.

Officers stopped a Toyota vehicle with two men inside who had aroused their suspicion. On searching the car the drugs were found and both men were arrested, one of whom turned out to be a corrections officer.Both men are expected to appear in court later this week to be formally charged.

In the early hours of Sunday morning meanwhile, two men attending a party on Oldie Corner off East Street where shot.

The incident took place around 12.30am. Both men were taken to hospital for treatment but their injuried are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for the suspects behind two armed robberies that occurred on Saturday.

A woman was robbed shortly after 8pm while standing in front of a home on Chippingham Road. Police said two men armed with a handgun robbed her of her grey 2007 Kia Sportage, licence plate number 4305, along with her handbag before speeding away.

About two hours later, around 10.30pm, a man was standing in front of a club on Minnie Street when two men armed with a handgun robbed him of his blue Honda Accord, license number AL 9664, before speeding off.

Police also confiscated drugs and firearms on the weekend.

Around 10.30am Friday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers executed a search warrant at a home located on Lexington Avenue where they uncovered just over five pounds of marijuana in an oven. A male resident of the home was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court early this week to be formally charged.

In addition, DEU officers acting on information on Friday morning also searched a derelict vehicle on Bimini Avenue and found a pistol. No one was arrested for this discovery.

Around 1pm on Friday DEU officers acting on information searched an open lot on Hospital Lane and found a 9mm Taurus pistol. No one was arrested for this discovery.

Police also seized a 9mm pistol along with one round of ammunition on Saturday. Around 1am, Mobile Division officers conducted a search of a Nissan vehicle in front of a home on Whitaker Road and uncovered the gun and ammunition. A man was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court early this week to be formally charged.